NC asks admin to gear up for winter

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday impressed upon the divisional administration of Kashmir to prepare for the forthcoming winter season.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as saying that the previous winter, entire administrative machinery was caught napping due to which people had to suffer many hardships, particularly after the snowfall.
“I hope the divisional administration will gear itself for the coming harsh spell of winter months by taking all preemptive measures to ensure that the people, particularly living in far-flung areas don’t have to suffer on account of storage of medicines, LPG, kerosene oil and ration,” he said.
Sagar impressed upon having well-coordinated response to deal with the weather vagaries and resultant exigencies.
“A review of the men and machinery should be undertaken forthwith so that any shortfalls are plugged. In previous winter spells, people had to undergo predicament due to clogging of roads, erratic electric supply and inundation. I hope the administration doesn’t repeat the lackluster approach of yesteryears,” he said.
Sagar sought rationing of ample stocks of rice, sugar, kerosene oil, LPG and other necessary condiments in Gurez, Tulail, Dawar, Machil, Keran, Padar, and Kargil.
He called for having helicopter services available to the far-flung areas during the forthcoming harsh winter season.
Sagar called for giving firewood quota to Masjids at subsidised rates.
He asked the administration to set specific timelines for replacement of transformers in urban, rural, and far-flung and remote areas of Kashmir, Doda, and Kishtwar.
“Having transfer banks will go a long way in easing the predicaments of people. It usually takes much time to fix transformers. By having an immediate replacement mechanism in place, the hamlets and towns wouldn’t have to reel under darkness until the transformers are fixed,” he said.
Sagar called on the respective municipalities and town area councils and committees to gear up their men and machinery to deal with the resultant slush which follows heavy snowfall.
“Concerned agencies should employ labourers on need basis to give a flip to its staff strength to deal with the post snowfall emergencies in cities and towns. Having an ample number of men and machinery will help clear the roads for commuting within hours,” he said.