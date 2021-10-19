NC asks admin to gear up for winter

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday impressed upon the divisional administration of Kashmir to prepare for the forthcoming winter season.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as saying that the previous winter, entire administrative machinery was caught napping due to which people had to suffer many hardships, particularly after the snowfall.

“I hope the divisional administration will gear itself for the coming harsh spell of winter months by taking all preemptive measures to ensure that the people, particularly living in far-flung areas don’t have to suffer on account of storage of medicines, LPG, kerosene oil and ration,” he said.

Sagar impressed upon having well-coordinated response to deal with the weather vagaries and resultant exigencies.

“A review of the men and machinery should be undertaken forthwith so that any shortfalls are plugged. In previous winter spells, people had to undergo predicament due to clogging of roads, erratic electric supply and inundation. I hope the administration doesn’t repeat the lackluster approach of yesteryears,” he said.