NC asks admin to provide succor to affected farmers, horticulturalists

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Tuesday expressed anguish over the losses incurred by people due to heavy hailstorm in various pockets of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and demanded adequate compensation to the affected on Minimum Support Price (MSP) rates.

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing concern over the losses to standing crop in orchards and other standing crops in a number of villages of Kupwara district Monday evening, senior NC leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan and Member of Parliament, Baramulla, Muhammad Akbar Lone said that the damage caused by the hailstorm in Kupwara and Handwara areas, Hafrada, Zurhama, Ladrawan, Alchizab, Manzgam, Kulmoona, Tarathpora, Marhama and Panzgam hamlets was immense.

It quoted Ramzan and Lone as saying that the hailstorm had dampened the hopes of the people who were anticipating a good crop this year to make up for the losses of previous years but the rough weather condition had extinguished the hopes of the farmers and the orchardists.

“The weather fury witnessed by hailstorms and gusty winds has destroyed standing paddy crops in the hamlets. The weather vagary has defoliated and stripped crops of their precious produce well, hence destroying the months of hard work of our farmers. In addition to it, the hailstorm has significantly caused fatal trauma to the people and cattle at various places,” they said in the statement. “The heavy downpour besides impacting orchards and paddy has also affected electricity transmission lines at various other places as well.”

It said that they urged the divisional administration in Kashmir that keeping in view the havoc that the severe weather played with the people’s crops and property, it was expected to come to the rescue of the affected.

“The district administration should immediately rush revenue teams to the affected hamlets of Kupwara district including Handwara to access the losses incurred by the people, especially the farmers and horticulturalists so that a proper compensation is worked out at the earliest and distributed among affected forthwith,” they said in the statement and demanded that the compensation to the affected farmers and horticulturalists be given on the basis of MSP.

Meanwhile, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the passing away of noted Urdu journalist Qasim Sajad.

In their condolence message, both the NC president and vice president prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wami and others also expressed unison with the bereaved family, particularly Sajad’s son Majid Jahangir.