NC, Congress, PDF criticise beer sale in departmental stores

Srinagar: National Conference, Congress and Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) have criticised the government decision to allow beer sale in departmental stores.
NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “It is preposterous and mischievous. This will not only indulge youth into a new addiction but will also have serious ramifications considering how easy its access has been made.”
"On one hand, the government claims that it has waged a war against drug addiction and other substance abuses and on the other side it is promoting the sale of alcoholic beverages at public places. Everywhere such decisions are approved only after taking all stakeholders on board but here in J&K such decisions are being made without the necessary approval or discussion with community leaders, elders,” he said.
He demanded an immediate rollback of the proposal. The Congress Party leaders in Jammu on Tuesday in a meeting strongly criticised the administration for its recent decision to allow sale of beers and alcoholic beverages over the counter at departmental stores.
Working President JKPCC Shri Raman Bhalla chaired the meeting of senior Congress leaders said that the people of Jammu gave 25 MLAs to BJP and it has returned the worst gift, with such disastrous decisions
Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front ( JKPDF) and Former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed serious concern over the government decision , authorising departmental stores to sell Beer in urban areas.