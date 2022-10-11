NC, Congress, PDF criticise beer sale in departmental stores

Srinagar: National Conference, Congress and Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) have criticised the government decision to allow beer sale in departmental stores.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “It is preposterous and mischievous. This will not only indulge youth into a new addiction but will also have serious ramifications considering how easy its access has been made.”

"On one hand, the government claims that it has waged a war against drug addiction and other substance abuses and on the other side it is promoting the sale of alcoholic beverages at public places. Everywhere such decisions are approved only after taking all stakeholders on board but here in J&K such decisions are being made without the necessary approval or discussion with community leaders, elders,” he said.