NC custodian of interests of all segments of J&K society: Omar Abdullah

According to a press note, he was addressing a public gathering at Mendhar on Monday. Among others General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior Leaders Mian Altaf Ahmed, Javed Rana, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, YNC Provincial President Aijaz Jan, Deputy political secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri and Additional Spokesperson Zeeshan Rana were present on the occasion.

Omar said that National conference has been custodian of interests of all the segments of the society and it was in this context that five per cent reservation in the professional and technical colleges was granted by the NC government to the students belonging to Pahari speaking communities.

“The notion that NC is averse to reservation for Paharis is fictitious and far from reality. All we want is to have reservation for Paharis without disturbing the share that has been given to the Gujjars previously.”