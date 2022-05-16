NC custodian of interests of all segments of J&K society: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that his party is custodian of interests of all segments of J&K society.
He added that National Conference has been strongly pleading for the grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Pahari speaking people without disturbing the reservation quota already granted to other communities.
According to a press note, he was addressing a public gathering at Mendhar on Monday. Among others General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Senior Leaders Mian Altaf Ahmed, Javed Rana, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, YNC Provincial President Aijaz Jan, Deputy political secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri and Additional Spokesperson Zeeshan Rana were present on the occasion.
Omar said that National conference has been custodian of interests of all the segments of the society and it was in this context that five per cent reservation in the professional and technical colleges was granted by the NC government to the students belonging to Pahari speaking communities.
“The notion that NC is averse to reservation for Paharis is fictitious and far from reality. All we want is to have reservation for Paharis without disturbing the share that has been given to the Gujjars previously.”
Recalling the assurance held out by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that if the State Government recommends, the Centre would grant the ST status to these communities.
He said the then State Government led by Dr Farooq Abdullah sent a strong recommendation for the grant of ST status to Pahari speaking people as also the Gujjars and Bakerwals of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Subsequently, the issue was raised by Dr Farooq Abdullah and myself in our capacities as Chief Ministers with the successive Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, V P Singh, Chander Shekhar, I K Gujral, Deve Gowda, P V Narsimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh." he said.