NC denounces administration on ‘its selective approach in declaring govt holidays’

Srinagar: National Conference on Monday denounced the LG administration for its selective approach in declaring government holidays in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking strong exception to the declaration of government holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, Party's Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “We expect vote bank politics from BJP but we do not expect a constitutional authority to display such blatant political bias.

The same administration cancelled a holiday commemorating the birth anniversary of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah claiming there are too many holidays. Now when the same set up announces a new holiday to commemorate another birth anniversary, it reeks of vote bank politics,” he said.

“We do not need a reason to remember the contributions of Sher-i-Kashmir. His legacy lives on in J&K particularly in the form of his fight against autocracy, his Naya Kashmir programme & the historic land reforms,” he added.