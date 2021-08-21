NC denounces Lone’s remarks

“Known for changing narratives, his only permanent character is that of a pendulum which keeps on swinging from one extreme to another. From joining PAGD to leaving it, he has only damaged the cause of restoration of Article 370 and Article 35-A. NC and like-minded parties and individuals do not need his certificate on their commitment to fight for restoration of Article 370. In fact he needs to come clear on his deserting of the cause and subsequent unabashed lapping up with the RSS in Pahalgam recently,” the statement read.

Reiterating NC’s stand on the restoration of abridged democratic and constitutional rights of the people of J&K, the party functionaries said, “NC never claimed a national consensus on restoration of Article 370 and Article 35-A. There are parties who support our stand but others who don’t and we continue to engage with all of them to convince them.”

The NC leaders said it was unacceptable to be lectured by a party led by an individual who left the PAGD and abandoned the struggle to fight against 5 August 2019 decisions.

“His dithering approach gives slip to his dishonesty about the cause. He has never been honest either to his supporters or to the general public. His singular act of deserting the PAGD was the biggest blow to the unity that had been forged to fight for the restoration of J&K’s dignity. He has been rewarded for this by being invited to the high table of RSS-backed conferences in J&K,” he said.