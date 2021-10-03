NC greets people on Urs of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA)

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday greeted people on the Urs of patron saint of Kashmir, Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) better known among the Kashmiris as Sheikh-ul-Aalam, Alamdar-e-Kashmir and Nund Reshi.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president greeted the people and prayed that the day increases the prospect of peace, prosperity and communal harmony in the entire region.

“Sheikh-ul-Aalam is the eternal father figure of Kashmiris. His teachings have shaped our cultural milieu and society. He had made peacemaking and reformism his principal mission in his revered life. His universal teachings had a harmonising influence on our society,” he said.