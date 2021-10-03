NC greets people on Urs of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA)
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday greeted people on the Urs of patron saint of Kashmir, Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) better known among the Kashmiris as Sheikh-ul-Aalam, Alamdar-e-Kashmir and Nund Reshi.
A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president greeted the people and prayed that the day increases the prospect of peace, prosperity and communal harmony in the entire region.
“Sheikh-ul-Aalam is the eternal father figure of Kashmiris. His teachings have shaped our cultural milieu and society. He had made peacemaking and reformism his principal mission in his revered life. His universal teachings had a harmonising influence on our society,” he said.
Greeting people on the occasion and praying for the return of healthier times to the world in general and J&K in particular, the NC vice president said, “Sheikh-ul-Aalam (RA) was an epitome of devotion, selflessness and austerity. Reshism is a singular controlling element that helped Kashmiris through the worst of times in every century and decade, and withstand the worst of troubles. On the Urs, I pay my glowing tributes to this spiritual father figure of Kashmir and pray to Allah to string out J&K from the morass it is in.”
Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also paid tributes to Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) on his annual Urs and prayed for lasting peace, prosperity and communal harmony in J&K and Ladakh.