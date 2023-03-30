NC MP calls on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: National Conference Member of the Parliament (MP) from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi called on Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari and thanked him for sanctioning Rs 1973 crore for Srinagar- Baramulla- Uri National Highway works and Rs 323.03 crore for acquisition for land for 8.29 km long National Highway Bye pass at Shopian.

According to a press note, Masoodi also handed over a memorandum reiterating demand for approval and allocation of funds for Desa-Kapran tunnel, Rajdhani pass tunnel, Zazran tunnel on Mughal Road , Choidraman - Dardpora tunnel, Lehndajan- Batnoor, Pastun ( Syed Pora) - Batnoor Tral and Sangam - Lassipora roads.

In his brief meeting with the minister, he emphasised that Wahab Saheb - Lehndajan road would reduce distance between Srinagar and Pahalgam by 36 Kms and open up Tral, an economically underdeveloped area to development and help improve employment avenues for local youth.