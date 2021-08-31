NC only party with deep-rooted, credible footprints across J&K: Sagar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday termed Srinagar district as the fortress of NC and exhorted the workers, functionaries and delegates to converge their efforts to intensify party’s public outreach programme to strengthen the party in its traditional bastion.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing party’s Srinagar district constituency incharges, block presidents and office bearers, Sagar said the enmasse joining of educated young men and women to the party fold laid bare the predictions of the soothsayers on NC.

Sagar said NC was and continues to remain a force to reckon with in J&K with deep-rooted and credible footprints across J&K and Ladakh.

A separate statement of NC issued here said that addressing a gathering of party workers of Pakharpura block at Yusmarg, senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather said that people of J&K were looking up to it for the restoration of their battered self-respect, political and constitutional rights.

Addressing the workers, Rather while asking workers to scale up public contact said that the party had foretold the repercussions of bringing anti-Kashmir forces into power during the run up for 2014 state elections.

He said the situations which enfolded afterwards vindicated the party and also acted as an eye-opener for the people once for all.