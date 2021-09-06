NC ORGANISATIONAL ELECTIONS UNDERWAY| Results of various blocks announced, Sagar greets successful candidates

Srinagar: The results of National Conference (NC) organisational elections of various blocks of Handwara, Kulgam, Langate, Srinagar and Lolab were announced Monday

A statement of NC issued here said that the elections of seven blocks of Handwara, five blocks of Lolab, all administrative blocks of Kulgam and four blocks of Langate were conducted on Monday.

It said that the blocks where election results were announced include Kulgam, Home Shalibugh, Behi Bagh, Pumbay, Manzgam, Frisal, Qaimoh A, Qaimoh B, Qaimoh C, Devsar, DH Pura, D K Marg, Kund, Pehlu, Yaripura, Vesu, Qazigund, Mamer Upper, Mammer Lower, Qalamabad, Langate, Rajwara Upper, Rajwara Lower, Ramhal, Taratpura, Wilgam, Handwara, Magam, Nutnoosa, Sogam, Avoora, Machil, Kalaroos, Hyhama and Harwan and Khonmoh.