NC ORGANISATIONAL ELECTIONS UNDERWAY| Results of various blocks announced, Sagar greets successful candidates

Srinagar: The results of National Conference (NC) organisational elections of various blocks of Handwara, Kulgam, Langate, Srinagar and Lolab were announced Monday
A statement of NC issued here said that the elections of seven blocks of Handwara, five blocks of Lolab, all administrative blocks of Kulgam and four blocks of Langate were conducted on Monday.
It said that the blocks where election results were announced include Kulgam, Home Shalibugh, Behi Bagh, Pumbay, Manzgam, Frisal, Qaimoh A, Qaimoh B, Qaimoh C, Devsar, DH Pura, D K Marg, Kund, Pehlu, Yaripura, Vesu, Qazigund, Mamer Upper, Mammer Lower, Qalamabad, Langate, Rajwara Upper, Rajwara Lower, Ramhal, Taratpura, Wilgam, Handwara, Magam, Nutnoosa, Sogam, Avoora, Machil, Kalaroos, Hyhama and Harwan and Khonmoh.
The statement said that NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, who is the convener of the elections, expressed satisfaction over the transparent conduct of elections and congratulated NC election in-charges, observers and concerned constituency in-charges over the conduct of elections.
It said that Sagar, who received election bulletins from the election venues, greeted the successful candidates with a view that they would utilise the opportunity to make the party stronger at the grassroot level.
The statement said that he asked the newly-elected block presidents to embark on a door-to-door campaign to take the party’s inclusive and holistic development agenda to every doorstep.