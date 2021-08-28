NC, PDP leadership missed golden opportunity to convince opposition in Delhi: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Saturday accused the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership of “double speak” saying that this was aimed to mislead the people of J&K for their political gains which had been their history.

A statement of PC issued here said that addressing various gatherings in different villages of Rafiabad, Vakil asked people to remain cautious of these people who say one thing in Srinagar and another thing in Delhi.

“It has been history of these politicians and parties. Their political history is based on deception, lies and dual policy and they can go to any extreme of lies for political gains,” he said.

Criticising NC and PDP leadership, Vakil said that they were exposed when they failed to speak even a word on the revocation of Article 370 during the opposition parties’ meeting in Delhi presided by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

He said that they missed a golden opportunity to convince opposition parties that abrogation of Article 370 was a big mistake by the central government as it had distanced the people to a large extent from the mainstream.

Vakil stressed on NC and PDP leadership to come clear on their stand on Article 370.

He said that they cannot lie to the people of J&K and then fail to deliver in New Delhi.

“Speaking on Article 370 in Delhi is more fruitful and valuable than to speak in Gupkar which is simply to exploit and deceive the people of J&K. This has exposed their double policy. Otherwise it was a good platform for the NC and the PDP leadership to speak about Article 370 and 35-A but unfortunately they couldn't speak a word and failed to deliver,” Vakil said.