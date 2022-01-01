NC, PDP workers protest after ‘detention’ of their leaders

A statement of NC issued here said that condemning the measure as “vicious abuse of power”, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, and Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani termed such a “misuse of power” as “despotic” and “violation” of basic democratic ideals.

PDP activists also took out a protest march demanding restoration of Articles 370 and Article 35-A which were revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

The PDP activists were stopped by the Police near GPO and later dispersed peacefully.

“Well done to my @JKNC_ & @YNCJK colleagues for managing to come out & register our protest about all that is being done to disempower the people (sic),” Omar tweeted.