NC, PDP workers protest after ‘detention’ of their leaders

Srinagar: Scores of activists of the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took out separate protest marches here Saturday after authorities allegedly detained top leaders of their parties ahead of a proposed sit-in against the draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission.
The protest call was given by the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).
NC activists, including NC Youth Wing President Salman Sagar and NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, took out a protest march from NC’s Nawa-e-Subah headquarters here.
The party activists tried to move towards Gupkar Road but were stopped by the Police outside the party office.
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani denounced the “illegal detention” of its president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at their residence in Srinagar to scuttle the peaceful sit-in protest of the PAGD.
A statement of NC issued here said that condemning the measure as “vicious abuse of power”, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, and Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani termed such a “misuse of power” as “despotic” and “violation” of basic democratic ideals.
PDP activists also took out a protest march demanding restoration of Articles 370 and Article 35-A which were revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.
The PDP activists were stopped by the Police near GPO and later dispersed peacefully.
“Well done to my @JKNC_ & @YNCJK colleagues for managing to come out & register our protest about all that is being done to disempower the people (sic),” Omar tweeted.
“Despite the despotic administration's attempts to foil our protests, PDP & NC workers managed to hit the streets in Srinagar today to raise their voice against the illegal revocation of Article 370. I salute their courage & resolve (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted.