NC remembers party stalwart Sheikh Nazir

Earlier, senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, and others also visited the veteran leader's grave and offered floral tributes and congregational Fateha prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sagar said, “NazirSahab was a pillar of strength for the party. He was looked up to for inspiration by all. The best tribute to him on his death anniversary would be to imbibe the zest with which he served the party.