NC remembers party stalwart Sheikh Nazir

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Thursday offered Fateha and floral tributes to former NC General Secretary Sheikh Nazir on his seventh death anniversary.
A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president, who was in Jammu, reached Srinagar and straightway set out to offer floral tributes and Fateh at the grave of Nazir at Malik Sahab shrine in Soura.
“Virtues like sincerity, conviction, perseverance, and loyalty, which are rare among the contemporary breed of politicians formed the template of his personal life and politics. Uncompromising on his principles and beliefs, which he had inherited from Sheikh (Muhammad Abdullah) Sahab, NazirSahab was a strong-spirited person whose contribution towards strengthening the party at the grass-root level will be remembered for all the times to come. On his seventh death anniversary, I pay my humble tributes to him,” he said.
Earlier, senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, and others also visited the veteran leader's grave and offered floral tributes and congregational Fateha prayers.
Speaking on the occasion, Sagar said, “NazirSahab was a pillar of strength for the party. He was looked up to for inspiration by all. The best tribute to him on his death anniversary would be to imbibe the zest with which he served the party.
His doors were always open for the party workers. A go-to person for the party workers, he was always concerned about the party's grassroots level workers.
He belonged to the tribe of those great men and women, who suffered immensely alongside Sheikh Sahab for the restoration of the rights of the people of J&K. On his death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him.”
A similar commemorative function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu where NC’s Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta led the functionaries in paying tributes to the veteran leader on his death anniversary.