‘NC sacrificed leaders, workers for J&K peace’

Jammu: National Conference (NC) senior leader Ajay Sadhotra Tuesday said that thousands of NC leaders and workers had sacrificed their lives for Jammu and Kashmir’s peace.

Addressing a meeting of ex-servicemen at Sangrampur in Marh, he condemned the killing of five Army men in Poonch and targeted killings in Srinagar.

Sadhotra urged the union government that it was high time to engage all the stakeholders in dialogue for a political solution and lasting peace.

“Thousands of military, paramilitary, and Police personnel along with political leaders and workers sacrificed their lives for the restoration of peace,” he said. “It seems that due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, the 1990-like situation is returning, which was sad, unfortunate and not in the national interest.”

Sadhotra urged the government not to waste the hard-earned peace and take effective steps to restore peace and instill confidence among the common masses.