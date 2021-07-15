NC seeks ST status for Pahari people; OBC for Kumhar, Chopan, Malkhesh castes

Srinagar: A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference led by Party’s Provincial Secretary Adv Showkat Ahmed Mir on Thursday called on Socially and Economically Backward classes commission here at Srinagar.
According to a statement issued here, party’s provincial Secretary, who was accompanied by the convener Pahari Cell Syed Rafiq Ahmed Shah and Provincial Vice President Syed Tauqeer Ahmed gave their suggestions to the commission which had sought the same from the party in finalising its report to categorise the socially and educationally backward classes in the region to ensure a balanced and orderly development of all sections of the society.
The NC delegation pleaded before the commission to give schedule tribe status to Pahari speaking population of the Jammu and Kashmir as the community is poor, economically and socially backward on account of their habitation.
“The visiting delegation also demanded that Kumhar, Chopan, and Malkesh (Grave Diggers/ Gourkan) should be given OBC status as the communities also suffer from various disadvantages and disabilities due to their ascribed status, poverty and literacy. The Party functionaries also pleaded those various other disadvantaged castes within every community be fairly adjudged for their inclusion in the list of socially and educationally backwards classes in Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.