NC seeks ST status for Pahari people; OBC for Kumhar, Chopan, Malkhesh castes

Srinagar: A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference led by Party’s Provincial Secretary Adv Showkat Ahmed Mir on Thursday called on Socially and Economically Backward classes commission here at Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, party’s provincial Secretary, who was accompanied by the convener Pahari Cell Syed Rafiq Ahmed Shah and Provincial Vice President Syed Tauqeer Ahmed gave their suggestions to the commission which had sought the same from the party in finalising its report to categorise the socially and educationally backward classes in the region to ensure a balanced and orderly development of all sections of the society.