NC took U-turn on delimitation within 6 months: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Sunday said National Conference (NC) had again shown its "real face of duplicity and deceit".

A statement of PC issue here said that addressing a convention at Chijhama, Rafiabad, PC senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil said that on the one hand NC was befooling the people by projecting themselves as the saviours and on the other hand were making a U-turn on the issue of delimitation in a span of just six months.