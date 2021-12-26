NC took U-turn on delimitation within 6 months: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Sunday said National Conference (NC) had again shown its "real face of duplicity and deceit".
A statement of PC issue here said that addressing a convention at Chijhama, Rafiabad, PC senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil said that on the one hand NC was befooling the people by projecting themselves as the saviours and on the other hand were making a U-turn on the issue of delimitation in a span of just six months.
"How can a party which changes its stance with every changing season be trusted to fight for the interests of the people of J&K. It is obvious that the NC is bailing the BJP-led central government out not just nationally but internationally as well by giving legitimacy to delimitation exercise. Their history is a testament to the fact that they are willing to go to any extent and compromise the interests of the people of Kashmir for the sake of power. It is time that the people of Kashmir, especially the youth lead this movement of change," he said.
Senior PC leader Basharat Bukhari said that J&K politics needs new ideas and energy.
"Sajad Lone is the only leader who can take us out of this impasse and restore the rights of the people. The need of the hour is that the people of Kashmir stand with PC and its President and help him realise his grand vision for the progress of the state and protecting the rights and dignity of its people," he said.
Senior PC leader Bashir Ahmed Dar and Youth Peoples Conference President Sheikh Imran also addressed the gathering.