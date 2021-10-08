‘NCB training for J&K Police investigators soon’

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that the Police Headquarters would soon organise special training programmes for the investigators of J&K Police with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Chairing the 15th Central Police Welfare Committee (CPWC) meeting held at the Police Headquarters here, the DGP said that to enhance the abilities of the Police force, commando courses were being conducted regularly at different training centers.
He said that the Police Headquarters was trying its best to provide all possible welfare measures to the Police personnel, officers and SPOs.
Singh said that that Police department was thankful to the J&K administration and Centre for redressing issues of the J&K Police issues.
He said that the Home department and the Ministry of Home Affairs had always been kind in accepting the proposals of J&K Police with positive approach.
The DGP said that Police hospitals were being upgraded with specialised facilities to ensure best possible medicare facilities for the Police families, and a state of art trauma center was under construction.
DG Prison B Srinivas, Special DG Crime A K Choudhary ADGPs S J M Gillani, S D Singh Jamwal, T Namgyal, M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IGPs Garib Dass, Alok Kumar, and AIGs of Police Headquarters participated in the meeting and presented their views and suggestions for the introduction and strengthening of different welfare measures.