NCC training camp held

Srinagar: Baramulla started the new training year by organising the first annual training camp of NCC cadets of North Kashmir across the higher reaches of Shamsbrari ridges on the Line of Control.
It has enabled a healthy Corona free environment to the cadets as well as enabled the youth of border area to get introduced in NCC. Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar on directions of ADG, JK & L NCC Directorate Jammu in coordination with positive support of Security Forces at Kupwara is organizing a camp for NCC Cdts of North Kashmir at Keran Kupwara on banks of River Kishan Ganga.
This camp is being conducted by 3 J&K Bn NCC Baramulla from 10 May to 19 May 2022. This is the first ever NCC Cadets camp being conducted on the Line of Control in the history of our country.
It is the eighth camp in continuation of the training camps started by the NCC Battalion at Baramulla North Kashmir since Oct 2020.
The conduct of this camp has been made possible by support of Security forces who has provided all kinds of Security, Infrastructure & Administrative assistance.113 Boys and 14 Girls cadets are taking part from School &Colleges of Uri, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Pattan, Bandipora, Baramulla& Border Town of Machil & Keran, Main highlights of this camp are to encourage girl students of the border areas of Keran to acquaint with the NCC and ultimately get enrolled.
Block Medical Officer Kupwara was kind enough to do Rapid Antigen Test of the entire staff & cadets with support of security forces at Pathaeri.
The camp is well prepared with all precautions of Corona -19 being implemented. Main objective of this camp is to continue the confidence of conducting training in North Kashmir especially in Border Town, to unite the youth with main stream.
Apart from imparting basic training, NCC cadets shall be selected to represent Kashmir in the JK&L contingent during the Republic Day Camp 2023.
During this camp, the NCC cadets will be exposed to physical Training to remain fit, Drill to instill good bearing and turnout, weapon Training to Fire, Cultural and social activities like Swach Bharat Drive, Traffic awareness, Tree plantation and many more.