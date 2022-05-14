NCC training camp held

This camp is being conducted by 3 J&K Bn NCC Baramulla from 10 May to 19 May 2022. This is the first ever NCC Cadets camp being conducted on the Line of Control in the history of our country.

It is the eighth camp in continuation of the training camps started by the NCC Battalion at Baramulla North Kashmir since Oct 2020.

The conduct of this camp has been made possible by support of Security forces who has provided all kinds of Security, Infrastructure & Administrative assistance.113 Boys and 14 Girls cadets are taking part from School &Colleges of Uri, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Pattan, Bandipora, Baramulla& Border Town of Machil & Keran, Main highlights of this camp are to encourage girl students of the border areas of Keran to acquaint with the NCC and ultimately get enrolled.

Block Medical Officer Kupwara was kind enough to do Rapid Antigen Test of the entire staff & cadets with support of security forces at Pathaeri.