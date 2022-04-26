NCERT team seeks feedback in Kashmir over national curriculum framework

Srinagar: A visiting team from NCERT National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) visited Kashmir to seek feedback from diverse stakeholders regarding development of National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The move comes weeks after the J&K Chief Secretary said that Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic session.

Notably, the Nep-2020 proposes the revision and revamping of all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education, including SDG4, while building upon India’s traditions and value systems.