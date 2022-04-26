NCERT team seeks feedback in Kashmir over national curriculum framework

Srinagar: A visiting team from NCERT National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) visited Kashmir to seek feedback from diverse stakeholders regarding development of National Curriculum Framework (NCF).
The move comes weeks after the J&K Chief Secretary said that Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic session.
Notably, the Nep-2020 proposes the revision and revamping of all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education, including SDG4, while building upon India’s traditions and value systems.
The NCERT team comprising Prof Anita Nuna and Dr R K Sharma on Tuesday interacted with diverse stakeholders at a consultative meet on State Curriculum Framework (SCF) which was held at J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) here.
Notably the Director JKSCERT has nominated a team of nodal officers including Deputy Director JKBOSE Dr Arif Jan, academic officer SCERT Ghulam Hassan Reshi, Suresh Kumar Gouria and Rakhi Atri for development of SCF.
Academic Officer JKSCERT Ghulam Hassan Reshi who is also one of the nodal officers for development of SCF said the SCERT has been given the mandate by the government to frame the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) for which various grass root level surveys were held to take feedback from diverse audience regarding implementation of NEP-2020.
“This time a bottom to top approach has been adopted wherein NCF in the areas of School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education, Teacher Education and Adult Education shall be developed after obtaining inputs from all the States and UTs,” he said.
He said different steps of developing SCFs include the feedback from the following different walks of life through 3500 different Mobile App Survey in the four areas that have already been completed.
“We have also collected 24 district consultation reports after holding district consultation meetings in all the districts. We set up position papers in 25 themes after receiving inputs from Mobile App Survey and district consultation reports,” he said.
Regarding the development of State Curriculum Framework, he said States and UTs will develop all the four curriculum frameworks to provide inputs for the NCFs
“The process will be conducted in a paperless manner on the Tech Platform being developed by the NIC and NCERT. NCERT will provide guidelines, survey questions, templates and also conduct orientation programmes for the states and UTs,” he said.
Notably,this time focus is more on inclusion of local flavour in curriculum as the NEP-2020 which has been designed in a manner that it allows the inclusion of the local flavour, value systems, socio-economic backgrounds and the best practices of any state or UT before the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is given a shape.
“This all is being done through discussions and consultative meetings with the stakeholders,” an official said.
Notably, the NCERT in the past would prepare the curriculum without any consultative meetings but post NEP-2020, the government has adopted a bottom to top approach to frame the curriculum.