NCORD meet held at Kulgam

Kulgam: A district level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kulgam, Viqar Ahmed Giri to discuss various measures aimed to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trade in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC informed that as per feedback received from the line departments, four villages in the district have been declared Nasha Mukt and sought declaration certificates supported by the evidence-based assessments, community feedbacks and verifications from all the line departments in this regard.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was also held on various issues related to penal action against drug peddlers including registration of FIR, arrests of peddlers, incidences of drug addiction and other areas of concern.