NCPCR SEEKS PROBE | Complaints of admission denial for CWSN in private schools continue

Srinagar: Complaints continue to pour in about the denial of admission to the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) by majority of the private schools in Valley.

The schools are denying admission to the CWSN despite the applicability of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act- 2016 in J&K UT post abrogation of Article 370 from constitution of India in August 2019.

The provisions of RPWD Act 2016 make it mandatory for all the schools to provide admissions to the CWSN in accordance with the relevant provisions.