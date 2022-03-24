NCPCR SEEKS PROBE | Complaints of admission denial for CWSN in private schools continue

Srinagar: Complaints continue to pour in about the denial of admission to the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) by majority of the private schools in Valley.
The schools are denying admission to the CWSN despite the applicability of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act- 2016 in J&K UT post abrogation of Article 370 from constitution of India in August 2019.
The provisions of RPWD Act 2016 make it mandatory for all the schools to provide admissions to the CWSN in accordance with the relevant provisions.
However, the parents complained that the students with disability were denied admission by various private schools forcing them to knock the doors of NCPCR.
In wake of the denial of admission by the schools, an application was submitted in National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on behalf of the aggrieved parents, by a social activist Zaheer Jan and his associates seeking directions to the concerned authorities to ensure that the admission is granted to the CWSN in private schools.
The applicants in their joint application submitted to NCPCR said that the Right to Education as guaranteed under Article 21A of the constitution of India and further under section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act, 2009 was a fundamental and a statutory right of all the students including the CWSN and cannot be snatched away by any means.
“Private schools in J&K UT are denying admission to the CWSN for no good reason there by violating the provisions of the RPWD Act 2016 and putting the future of such children at stake,” the application reads.
The applicants sought intervention of the NCPCR in the matter and take proper action so that every child with special need in J&K UT get their rights as per Act.
“Thousands of CWSN in J&K are at risk without education,” the application reads.
In wake of this, a letter has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar the by NCPCR and has sought a probe in to the matter. The letter was issued after it came to fore that some private schools denied admission to two CWSN in Valley.
The NCPCR in the letter has stated that the commission takes suo-moto cognizance in relation to deprivation and violation of child rights under section u/s 13 (1) of CPCR Act, 2005.
“The Commission has received a complaint from Ms. Zaheer Jan and Dr. Chinatanjeet Kour that two students are denied from admission two schools in Kashmir. You are requested to urgently investigate into this matter and take appropriate actions,” the letter reads.
The NCPCR has asked the district administration to ensure that children get admission as soon as possible. “In this regard, you are requested to inquire into the matter and kindly send the response within 15 days of receipt of this letter. A factual action taken report may be sent in consultation with the complainant,” it reads.