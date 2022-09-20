Need for audit stressed in private schools for improving educational qualities

Srinagar: A function was held at Institute of Hotel Management, Rajbagh Srinagar, today to hold discussion on the school regulatory framework.

The function was attended by representatives from various private schools.

The function was organised by Thinksite Services Private Limited, a Srinagar based education service, to discuss the emerging regulatory framework and its impact on the private schools.

A detailed presentation was given by Shabir A Handoo, CEO TSPL, on the new regulatory guidelines and the recent court orders in this regard. The representatives of the private schools, in a feedback discussion, expressed their anxieties over some of the contents of the regulatory framework, and how it affects the day to day functioning of these schools adversely.

There was a consensus on the need to build a dialogue on the regulatory framework involving all the stakeholders, and taking all the factors into consideration.

This in a positive spirit of ensuring compliance while at the same time factoring in the difficulties faced by private schools.