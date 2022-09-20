Need for audit stressed in private schools for improving educational qualities

Srinagar: A function was held at Institute of Hotel Management, Rajbagh Srinagar, today to hold discussion on the school regulatory framework.
The function was attended by representatives from various private schools.
The function was organised by Thinksite Services Private Limited, a Srinagar based education service, to discuss the emerging regulatory framework and its impact on the private schools.
A detailed presentation was given by Shabir A Handoo, CEO TSPL, on the new regulatory guidelines and the recent court orders in this regard. The representatives of the private schools, in a feedback discussion, expressed their anxieties over some of the contents of the regulatory framework, and how it affects the day to day functioning of these schools adversely.
There was a consensus on the need to build a dialogue on the regulatory framework involving all the stakeholders, and taking all the factors into consideration.
This in a positive spirit of ensuring compliance while at the same time factoring in the difficulties faced by private schools.
On this occasion, Dr Farooq Wasil, an educationist with a global exposure, talked at length about the need to evaluate the present condition and functioning of the schools to meet the future demands. He impressed upon the school representatives to go for a professional audit of their working so as to meet the emerging regulations that will come into play once NEP 2020 is fully operational.
Dr Wasil discussed the contents of the school audit programme with the representatives of the schools, and it was followed by a very vibrant discussion in which school representatives put forth their ideas.
Besides the regulatory framework, and the professional school audit, there was also a discussion on the need to dispel negative notions about private schools. The participants agreed that private schools must respond to things in time, and do everything to build positive perception among the people at large. While the in-house improvement audit is an imperative, it is felt by the entire private school community that there is a need to project the importance of these schools and how they are contributing to the education sector.