Need for fighting drug abuse asserted at police meet

Ganderbal: As a part of public outreach programme and an initiative by Government of J&K, Police in Ganderbal organized 'Thana Diwas' at various Police establishments across the District.

The Programmes were chaired by DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Shri Ghulam Hassan-JKPS and SDPO Kangan Shri Yasir Qadri-JKPS in their respective subdivisions under the directions of SSP Ganderbal Shri Nikhil Borkar-IPS.

These meetings were also attended by Executive Magistrates, DDCs, BDCs, Sarpanchs and Panchs. Besides, all SHOs of concerned Police Stations, other officers and officials were also present on the occasions.