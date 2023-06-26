‘Need joint efforts to curb drug abuse in society’

Srinagar: The Counselling Cell of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in collaboration with CAUSE NGO and District Drug De-Addiction Rehabilitation Centre Tral Pulwama on Monday jointly organised a mega youth convention to observe the International Day against drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking on the campus.

The theme for this year is "People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination Strengthen Prevention" and students from various departments of NIT Srinagar participated in the Youth Convention and took a pledge against drug abuse.

The function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla, who was Chief Guest on the occasion.

The function was also attended by Dean Students Welfare, NIT Srinagar, Prof. Abdul Liman, Prof. Ishaq Geer (KU), Ajaz-ul-Haque (KU), Prof (Dr.)Yasir Rather (IMHANS, GMC Srinagar and Patron CAUSE NGO, Mr. Mir Zubair, Dr. Neeraj Gupta, Dr. Gowhar Nabi, and Counsellor. Feroz Malla among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.