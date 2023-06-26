‘Need joint efforts to curb drug abuse in society’

Srinagar: The Counselling Cell of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in collaboration with CAUSE NGO and District Drug De-Addiction Rehabilitation Centre Tral Pulwama on Monday jointly organised a mega youth convention to observe the International Day against drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking on the campus.
The theme for this year is "People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination Strengthen Prevention" and students from various departments of NIT Srinagar participated in the Youth Convention and took a pledge against drug abuse.
The function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla, who was Chief Guest on the occasion.
The function was also attended by Dean Students Welfare, NIT Srinagar, Prof. Abdul Liman, Prof. Ishaq Geer (KU), Ajaz-ul-Haque (KU), Prof (Dr.)Yasir Rather (IMHANS, GMC Srinagar and Patron CAUSE NGO, Mr. Mir Zubair, Dr. Neeraj Gupta, Dr. Gowhar Nabi, and Counsellor. Feroz Malla among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
In his inaugural address, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Yedla said that there is a need for collective efforts to curb drug menace from the society.
"Drug abuse can provide short-term pleasure or euphoria to drug addicts, but it can have significant negative effects on the human body in the long run. It can lead to various physical and mental health problems, affecting multiple organ systems and overall well-being," he said.
Prof. Yedla said raising public awareness about the dangers of drug abuse is crucial. There is a need for collaborative efforts from various stakeholders in society to prevent our youth from the drug menace, he said.
In his message, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said such programs are need of the hour. We have to create an environment that supports and empowers young people to make healthy choices and stay away from drug abuse, he added.
Dean Students Welfare, NIT Srinagar, Prof. Liman said drug abuse is indeed a significant and pressing issue worldwide. To address it through a comprehensive approach requires prevention, treatment, law enforcement, and social support, he said.