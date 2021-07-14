Need to protect emotional, psychological health of teachers: Experts

Baramulla: There is a need to protect the emotional and psychological health of the teachers in the interest of students as they had suffered a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic, experts said Wednesday.

Aarifeen School of Excellence Baramulla in collaboration with the child guidance and wellbeing centre, Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Kashmir organised a webinar on ‘Stress Management Among Teachers’.

On the occasion, Waseem Rashid Kakroo, child and adolescent mental health counsellor discussed how Covid-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of the teachers and how the teachers could deal with the situation in a proper way.