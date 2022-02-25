NEET-2021 COUNSELING | Reserved category seats distributed as per law: Govt

The candidate said that overall there were only 42 percent seats for Open Merit, not 54 percent as shown in the matrix.

“It is a gross violation of SC ruling of not having more than 50 percent seats for the open merit,” he said.

The aggrieved candidates said that of the 180 seats each available in Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and GMC Jammu, the number of seats in the Open Merit category comes to only about 36 percent.

“The problem is that BOPEE has given all reservations that are available at an all-India level without taking into account that we already have many additional reservations here in J&K like Residents of Backward Area (RBA), Line of Actual Control (LAC), and even 50 percent reservation for girls which is not given anywhere else,” the candidates said.

They urged Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha for his intervention to safeguard the future of distressed students who had qualified NEET-2021 in the Open Merit category.