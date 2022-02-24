NEET UG 2021: BOPEE messes up counseling process

Srinagar: The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) has messed up the counseling process of the students who passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Under-Graduate (UG)-2021 examination.

The students who passed the NEET-2021 examination are in a state of distress and accused the BOPEE officials of creating hurdles in their pursuing careers in medicine.

The students falling in the Open Merit (OM) category said that the BOPEE authorities left their career in jeopardy by changing the seat matrix wherein seats from the OM category were allotted to students in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.