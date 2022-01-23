NEOCS to reach out to Valley students to improve learning outcomes

At a time when the education sector has been badly hit due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, a new initiative of “now everyone can study and can succeed” – (NEOCS) will be launched in Valley with an aim to strengthen the Kashmiri youth to improve their learning outcomes and studies.
The idea has been floated by the Valley based industrialist Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Kashmiri Pandit Ashwani Bakshi who have expertise in entrepreneurship, scaling start ups and leadership development and possess global exposure as well.
The duo has initiated NEOCS with a goal to give the ability to learn the skills they would need and require to succeed in the 21st Century.
“NEOCS is set out to create a new, interactive way of learning by making it engaging, flexible and accessible and learning with fun for as many students as possible,” said Ashwani Bakshi.
He said NEOCS is committed to empower all students to continue to learn, grow, and make an impact on the world around them.
“Our goal is to significantly improve the quality of education for millions of children by 2025,” Bakshi said.
After formally launching the initiative in the Valley, the founders of NEOCS have planned to provide smartphones to the students to make them equipped with new learning technologies, methodologies and lead in the world and utilize their respective potential.
NEOCS provides both online and offline programmes for youth by mentoring them with a 90 days programme in Master of Business Entrepreneurship (MBE) to help the students start a business from scratch and scale it up.
“NEOCS will also make placements of students in Malaysia and other nearby countries according to their study streams,” he said.
Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Ashwani Bakshi have launched NEOCS under the banner of 28-Credentials of Entrepreneurship (COE) and Produce in Kashmir (PINK).
“All these Organizations are operated from Selangor, Darul Ehsan, Malaysia. 28-COE is an entrepreneurial platform to leverage, network and Brand,” Bakshi said.