NEOCS to reach out to Valley students to improve learning outcomes

At a time when the education sector has been badly hit due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, a new initiative of “now everyone can study and can succeed” – (NEOCS) will be launched in Valley with an aim to strengthen the Kashmiri youth to improve their learning outcomes and studies.

The idea has been floated by the Valley based industrialist Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Kashmiri Pandit Ashwani Bakshi who have expertise in entrepreneurship, scaling start ups and leadership development and possess global exposure as well.

The duo has initiated NEOCS with a goal to give the ability to learn the skills they would need and require to succeed in the 21st Century.