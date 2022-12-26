NEP 2020: Edu Deptt to hold consultation on NCrF

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) is gearing up for holding consultations to discuss the contents of the National Credit Framework (NCrF) formulated by the Department of Education, Government of India.

The framework has been formulated in line with the newly launched National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

In wake of this, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has decided to hold consultation with the officers at zonal and district level and provide feedback to the Government of India.

Notably, the Department of School Education, GoI has released the NCrF for public consultation.