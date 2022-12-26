NEP 2020: Edu Deptt to hold consultation on NCrF

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) is gearing up for holding consultations to discuss the contents of the National Credit Framework (NCrF) formulated by the Department of Education, Government of India.
The framework has been formulated in line with the newly launched National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.
In wake of this, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has decided to hold consultation with the officers at zonal and district level and provide feedback to the Government of India.
Notably, the Department of School Education, GoI has released the NCrF for public consultation.
"The NCrF is a next generation, multidimensional instrument under NEP 2020 to empower students and youth," reads an official communication addressed to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) are as follows:
Notably, under the NCrF, the students will have provision of multiple entry and exit choices where under the NCrF will ensure flexibility in the length of study or courses.
"It will also clear the way for crediting of all learning hours including academic, vocational, and experiential learning," reads the official communication issued from DSEK.
The NCrF is expected to provide for lifelong learning hours including academic, vocational and experiential learning.
At school level, the draft NCrF proposes the credit regime be divided into five levels including from pre-school class 2nd, Classes 3rd to class 5th, Class 6th to 8th, Class 9th to 10th and class 11th to 12th.
"A student who clears class 12th will be at credit level -I. Under the draft framework, the credit points will be carried over to the graduation level, and further the student will have to earn at least 40 credits for completing each year of school ,besides clearing the exams," the document reads.
The annual "national learning" duration to earn at least 40 credits has been fixed at 1,200 hours. During this, students will not spend time in classrooms but will also participate in range of extracurricular activities and sports.
"It may include yoga, other physical activities, performing arts, music, social work, NCC, Vocational education as well as on-the-job training, internships and apprenticeships ,among the students," the document reads.
In this regard, the Ministry of Education (MoE), GOI has hosted the report of the High-Level Inter-Ministerial Committee on National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for wider public consultation.
In this regard, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has stated that the initiative was of National importance keeping in view the future of youngsters.
The DSEK has instructed all Principal District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to organise complex or cluster level consultation programmes of all stakeholders in the department which include School Heads, Lecturers, Teacher Educators, Masters, Teachers in coordination with concerned Chief Education Officer to discuss this document and put forth their comments and suggestions.
"The process must be completed immediately," reads the official communication.
Notably, the NCrF has been jointly developed by UGC, AICTE, NCVET, NIOS, CBSE, NCERT, Ministry of Education, DGT, and Ministry of Skill Development to achieve the vision and intent of NEP.
"NCrF is a comprehensive framework encompassing elementary, school, higher, and vocational education & training, integrating learning on all dimensions i.e. academics, vocational skills and experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired," reads the official document.
The NCrF shall be an inclusive umbrella Framework to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational & skill education.
"The implementation of NCrF would be a game changer in realising the vision and intent of NEP by removing distinction, ensuring flexibility and mobility and establishing academic equivalence between general and vocational education," it reads.