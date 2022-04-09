NEP-2020: J&K plans to shift Board exam session to March

“The Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) who was also in the meeting was asked to devise ways and means so that the JK Board examination session will be shifted to March from next year,” an official told Greater Kashmir.

“Obviously the changes made in the UG academic session have to be linked with the academic calendar of SED so that there will be complete synchronisation of the academic session from school to University level,” he said.

Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED), Bishwajit Kumar Singh also confirmed that the examination session of J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) will be shifted to March.

“The department has been asked to hold the exams in March for both Jammu and Kashmir division. The exams will be held in February last month for Jammu division and will be followed by examination of students of Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division,” Singh told Greater Kashmir.