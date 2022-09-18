New cinemas will generate employment, provide vibrant space for training youth: LG

Pulwama/ Shopian: Inaugurating the multipurpose cinema halls in Pulwama and Shopian districts, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said new cinemas would generate employment and provide vibrant space for training youth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, the LG said, “Today is a historic day for J&K. Multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from the movie screening, infotainment, and skilling of youth.”
He said that the establishment of cinemas at district headquarters had been undertaken by the government’s Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the district administration.
The LG said that cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi would be inaugurated soon.
He dedicated the multipurpose cinema halls of Pulwama and Shopian to the people, especially the younger generation of Kashmir saying that he had waited for a long time for this moment.
The LG shared the government’s vision to establish similar multipurpose cinema halls in every district of J&K under Mission Youth.
“Cinema is a powerful creative medium which reflects culture, values, and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, discoveries, enables people to get a better understanding of each other’s culture,” he said. “J&K has a long association with the world of cinema. The new film policy and facilities created have once again made J&K the favourite shooting destination and brought back the golden era of filmmaking in J&K.”
The LG said that with the support of Mission Youth, district administration, Jadooz Group, and the society, he was confident that the timeless creativity offered by the cinema would be appreciated across generations.
“Cinema has played a huge role in social change in our country, giving us role models, inspiring us to work for the society and the nation,” he said.
Reiterating the government's commitment to making the youth empowered, the LG said that the government was ensuring that the talented youth of J&K get the right platform and modern facilities for education and skill development.
He said that the new cinema halls would generate employment for locals and also provide a vibrant space for the training of youth and seminars.
Students, youth, and people from all walks of life gathered at the new multipurpose cinema halls at Drussu, Pulwama, and Municipal Committee Shopian to witness the event.
DDC Shopian Chairperson Bilqeesa Jan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Abdul Jabbar, CEO Mission Youth Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya, and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.