New cinemas will generate employment, provide vibrant space for training youth: LG

Pulwama/ Shopian: Inaugurating the multipurpose cinema halls in Pulwama and Shopian districts, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said new cinemas would generate employment and provide vibrant space for training youth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, the LG said, “Today is a historic day for J&K. Multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from the movie screening, infotainment, and skilling of youth.”

He said that the establishment of cinemas at district headquarters had been undertaken by the government’s Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the district administration.

The LG said that cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Reasi would be inaugurated soon.