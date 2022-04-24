NEW INITIATIVE: KU to notify UG exam date-sheets in advance to avoid delayed degrees

The office of Controller of Examinations at the University of Kashmir has decided to issue advance date-sheets henceforth for various Undergraduate Programmes being offered at the varsity's affiliated colleges.

The move comes in view of disruptions caused by the Covid19 pandemic to the examination and academic calendars. The new initiative has been conceived to meet the various objectives in the larger interest of securing the students’ academic prospects.

The Controller Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, in a circular, has said that the new initiative is aimed at bringing the examination calendar back on track in the minimum possible time and ensure timely completion of UG programmes and consequent award of degrees to the students without any delays.