NEW INITIATIVE: KU to notify UG exam date-sheets in advance to avoid delayed degrees

The office of Controller of Examinations at the University of Kashmir has decided to issue advance date-sheets henceforth for various Undergraduate Programmes being offered at the varsity's affiliated colleges.
The move comes in view of disruptions caused by the Covid19 pandemic to the examination and academic calendars. The new initiative has been conceived to meet the various objectives in the larger interest of securing the students’ academic prospects.
The Controller Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, in a circular, has said that the new initiative is aimed at bringing the examination calendar back on track in the minimum possible time and ensure timely completion of UG programmes and consequent award of degrees to the students without any delays.
“The objective is to prepare various stakeholders, including teachers and students to fix time-lines at the start of each semester for holding the respective examinations after due completion of course,” he said, according to the circular.
The move will also ensure that both teachers and students remain updated from day-one regarding the said time-lines for various examinations and enable college administrations to frame their academic calendars in line with these objectives for timely completion of various courses. “An active cooperation of various stakeholders, especially the college administrators is sought to realize the above-cited objectives. It will also help to secure the larger goal of the current and future academic prospects of our valued student community,” the circular reads.
“The new initiative will also help in aligning our system with the objectives enlisted in the new National Education Policy-2020,” it reads.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Dr Majid said they have decided to issue the date-sheet of all the UG exams at the start of the semester. “We have planned to hold the UG 5th semester exam from mid-July and the date-sheet for the same will be issued by today,” he said. The Controller Examinations said they are trying to restore the Examination calendar which has gone off the track for various reasons.
“Degrees have been dragged unnecessarily. So we are trying to set things right,” he said.
He said the announcement of the date-sheet in advance will help the colleges to complete the syllabus within the stipulated time frame.