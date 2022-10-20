New insemination technique for goats introduced in Bandipora to increase milk yield

Bandipora: The technique to artificially inseminate local goats with frozen semen from improved and more milk yielding breeds from other states has borne fruit.

The facility has been introduced in Bandipora by the Sheep Husbandry Department which has created a frozen semen bank 'for small ruminants' at Kunan village, here. "The technique which was earlier used in bigger animals has been introduced in small ruminants for the first time in the entire UT here in Bandipora district, using frozen semen," Dr. Showkat Ahamd Ahanger, district sheep husbandry officer told Greater Kashmir.

Though earlier they have been trying methods of fertilization through liquid artificial insemination from local breeds "without much success on milk yield". The frozen technique involves semen from four improved dairy breeds called Jamnapari, Beetal, Sirrohi, and Barbari, having high productivity with an average milk yield of 4 liters besides high fecundity, producing mostly twins and triplets, Ahanger informed.