Newly built road to Vewan village collapses

Bandipora: The dream of having a power supply and road for the uphill villagers of Vewan in north Kashmir's Bandipora came true after many decades. But it was short-lived due to alleged departmental "apathy and a callous approach."

The Vewan villagers were mocked for living in the "dark ages" in the 20th century as they neither had a road nor a power supply. But after many decades, when the dream of having both power and roads began to become reality, the villagers were overjoyed.

Prior to getting a road, power infrastructure for the village was laid in 2019, cutting across deep forests and rough terrain. The officials of the power department carried the power lines and erected almost 200 electric poles, which they said was very hard. Although a 14-kilometer road of Rs 8.49 crore was also approved in 2018, the PMGSY delayed its earth-cutting works until 2019, a few weeks after Vewan received electricity for a historic first. With the road getting paved, the power lines and electric poles got uprooted, and Vewan was once again in darkness.

"The priority of villagers was a road over power," an official of the power department told Greater Kashmir, but villagers have been aghast as they are now deprived of both the road and power supply.