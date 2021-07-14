Newly elected chairperson, VC of MC Sopore take oath

Sopore: The newly elected chairperson and vice chairman of Municipal Council Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday took oath at a swearing-in ceremony, held at Municipal council office here in Sopore.

The oath was administered by Additional district development commissioner (ADDC) Sopore, ParvaizSajad. Among others, Councillors, Sopore police officers and officials of other departments of Sopore were also present on the occasion.

Recently, a national conference (NC) candidate of Ward number 13 Model town SoporeMasratNissarKar was elected chairperson and other NC candidate of ward number 11 New colony Sopore Mohammad YousufRadoo were elected as vice chairman of Municipal Council Sopore.