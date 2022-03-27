NGOs’ Terror Funding Case | NIA conducts search in Srinagar

Srinagar: NIA today conducted search at Sonwar Bagh, Srinagar in RC-37/2020/NIA/DLI.
The case pertains to collection and transfer of funds by certain NGOs, Trusts, Societies and Organisations on behalf of separatists/terrorist organisations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in Kashmir Valley, a press release said.
The search conducted today at the premises of a suspect person led to recovery of documents related to financial transactions.
Further Investigation in the case continues.