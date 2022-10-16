NGT imposes Rs 35 Cr penalty on Govt for polluting Doodh Ganga

New Delhi: In a fresh order the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a penalty of Rs 35 Crores on J&K Government for constantly polluting the Doodh Ganga which is a major source for drinking water in Srinagar uptown and some areas of Budgam district as well.

According to a press note, the NGT principal bench of four members headed by Justice Adarsah Kumar Goel while pronouncing the order on Friday in the case of Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat v/s Govt of J&K said that apart from compliance in future, the liability of the State has to be fixed for the past violations in the light of earlier binding orders passed in pursuance of orders of Supreme Court dated 2.9.2014

“Similarly, liability for compensation was laid down for failing to install water pollution control devices after 31.3.2020. The Tribunal has to follow ‘Polluter Pays’ principle under Section 20 of the NGT Act. The State Authorities contributing to the pollution by failing in their constitutional duties are to be held accountable on this principle. Admittedly, timelines under Supreme Court orders and orders of this Tribunal for preventing water pollution and statutory timelines for solid waste management are over. Thus, at least from 01.01.2021, the ‘Polluter Pays’ principle has to be applied. Compensation has to be equal to the loss to the environment and also taking into account cost of remediation” reads the order.