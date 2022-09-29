NGT restrains company from carrying out mining in Shali Ganga stream

While exposing the company for using JCBs for illegal riverbed mining, the NGT order said that “by using heavy machines like JCBs for loading the boulders , the project proponents have admitted that they are using JCBs for mining activities .”

“The above stand taken by PP is an admission of use of heavy machines for excavation. Once it is admitted that the boulders were so big, not capable of removal or uploading without use of heavy machines like JCBs etc., it is difficult to conceive that the same could have been mined without use of heavy machines “ the NGT order further reads.

When NGT bench questioned the Counsel for Project Proponent that if mined boulders were so big sized that the same could not be loaded on the dumpers/trucks manually, how such boulders could have been mined from the mining area without use of such machines , the NGT order said, “We did not receive any satisfactory reply and it is said that whatever is/was the factual position that has been stated in the reply of project proponent (PP). The violation of condition of EC by itself will not vitiate the EC but may cause penal action like cancellation of EC or cancellation of mining contract and/or imposition of environmental compensation and other remedial and punitive action as provided in law. Since it is within the competence of J&K PCB to take appropriate action in this regard, we direct J&K PCB to take appropriate action on this aspect “