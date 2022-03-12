NGT’s Rs 3 Cr penalty on J&K Govt | Principal Secretary HUDD calls meeting on Doodh Ganga

The NGT order said that the State be held liable to pay an interim compensation of Rs 1 crore each under all the three heads (solid waste, liquid waste, and Illegal mining) which is to be deposited in a separate account of Deputy Commissioner Budgam to be utilised for restoration of environment.

The bench headed by Justice A K Goel observed, “The violations found include dumping of waste on the banks of the river, discharge of untreated sewage into the river, unregulated illegal mining activities and failure to protect the embankments of the river. The report was signed by the Additional Secretary to the Government, HUDD.”

It read: “We find that neither the dumping of solid waste nor discharge of untreated sewage has been prevented nor illegal mining stopped and legacy waste cleared for which statutory timelines have already expired. The State is accordingly held liable to pay interim compensation of Rs 1 crore each under all the three heads which may be deposited in a separate account to be utilised for restoration of the environment.”