NIA court denies bail to duo accused of ‘scandalous online campaign’

The duo was subsequently arrested by Police and charged for criminal conspiracy, inciting people for violence, and causing hatred.

A case vide FIR No 213/2021 under Section 120 B, 120-AB, 153, and 505 (i) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at Police Station Anantnag.

NIA Special Judge for south Kashmir, Javaid Aalam rejected the bail application of the accused on the grounds of restraining female students to pursue higher education outside J&K by indulging in their character assassination.

“The parents are now reluctant to send their girls outside after the video went viral and issues about marriage may be confronted,” the NIA court held. “No religion allows anybody to indulge in character assassination of any person including females. Islam also prohibits it in the holy Quran as well as the Hadith.”