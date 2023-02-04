NIA Court sentences terrorist to 5 years in jail

Srinagar: A Special Judge (Designated) under NIA Act in Srinagar has sentenced a terrorist to five years in jail.

According to a statement by police, the court passed the verdict in a case (FIR No. 07/2020) under section 16, 18, 19, 20, 39, UA (P) Act and 7/25 I.A Act of police station Saddar Srinagar.

The convicted militant, Nisar Ahmad Dar alias Usman of Wahabpora Hajin Bandipora, was held along with one AK-47 Rifle with two Magazines, 60 live rounds and two Chinese-made hand grenades with one pouch, police said.

“The Court while pronouncing judgement has awarded 05 years of simple imprisonment for each offence U/S 18, 19, 20, 39, UA (P) Act and 7/25 I.A Act to the accused. The punishment shall run concurrently,” police said .