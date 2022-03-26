NIA files chargesheet in case of infiltration by LeT militant in Uri

The case , probe agency said was initially registered as FIR No. 99/2021 at Police Station Uri of District Baramulla on September 27, 2021 and NIA had re-registered the case on October 30, 2021.

The case, NIA said, pertains to an infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in LoC Uri sector of District Baramulla, UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

“During the infiltration bid thwarted by Indian Army, one Pakistani terrorist namely Imdadullah @ Ali Babar @ Dujana was arrested and his associate namely Atiq-ur-Rehman @ Qari Anas @ Abu Anas was killed,” NIA said.

“A huge cache of arms/ammunitions, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).”