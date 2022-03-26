NIA files chargesheet in case of infiltration by LeT militant in Uri

Srinagar: National Investigating Agency (NIA) today filed a chargesheet in the case of infiltration by LeT militant in Uri.
“Today NIA filed chargesheet against Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba, namely Imdadullah @ Ali Babar @ Dujana @ 313 s/o Mohd. Hanief r/o Village 45 Shakurabad Punjab (SP)/ Wasavewala, Tehsil Dipalpur, Police Station Haveli Lakha, District Okara Punjab, under Sections 120B, 121, 121A, 122, 307, 326, 333 & 353 of IPC, sections 16, 18, 20, 23 & 38 of UA(P) Act, section 27 of Arms Act, sections 3, 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act and section 14-A (b) of Foreigners Act before NIA Special Court, Jammu, J&K,” NIA said in a statement.
The case , probe agency said was initially registered as FIR No. 99/2021 at Police Station Uri of District Baramulla on September 27, 2021 and NIA had re-registered the case on October 30, 2021.
The case, NIA said, pertains to an infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in LoC Uri sector of District Baramulla, UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
“During the infiltration bid thwarted by Indian Army, one Pakistani terrorist namely Imdadullah @ Ali Babar @ Dujana was arrested and his associate namely Atiq-ur-Rehman @ Qari Anas @ Abu Anas was killed,” NIA said.
“A huge cache of arms/ammunitions, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).”
Further Investigation in the case continues, NIA said.