NIFT Srinagar celebrates 38th foundation day

Srinagar: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar, on Monday observed its foundation day at its campus at Ompora Budgam. NIFT as a pan India institution was established on January 22, 1986.

The function was celebrated with much enthusiasm and was part of the Celebrations being held in all the 18 campuses across India.

On eve of the foundation day, the NIFT Srinagar held a special cleanliness drive in the campus and also decorated the campus to mark the foundation day of NIFT.