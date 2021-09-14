NIFT Srinagar celebrates Hindi Diwas

Srinagar: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar began ‘Hindi Diwas’ celebrations on Tuesday to honour the official language of the country with great zeal and fervor.

The event, which was attended by students, the faculty, and members of the administration, was organized as a part of the ‘Hindi week’ celebrations in the NIFT Srinagar.

On the occasion, the Director of the institute, Dr Javid Ahmad Wani, who was the chief guest of the event, announced that the institute has started short-term training in Hindi languages and translation for its students and staff in order to promote the official language and make them well-versed with it.

A well-known Hindi Professor of the country Prof Vinod Taneja was the expert at the Hindi Diwas event. Prof Taneja, who is the former head of the Hindi Department of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar addressed the participants through video conferencing.

While addressing the gathering, Prof Taneja spoke about the rich history of Hindi as a language. He shared his thoughts on the ways in which the continued existence of the Hindi language can be ensured especially at a time when English is being preferred as the medium of communication.

“The Hindi language unites everyone in India that is why it should be taught in every institute,” he said.

NIFT Director Dr. Wani opined that the Hindi language should be promoted beyond its official status. “At our institute, we have already started training programs for staff and students regarding Hindi. We are also planning to introduce more such programs in the future,” Dr. Wani said.