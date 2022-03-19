Nigeen Club employees demand all service benefits

The sources said that employees complain that their service books are not maintained for years “The service books of the employees are not maintained from 2012 which shows the non-seriousness of the officials from the tourism department. These things are very unfortunate and are taking a toll on the employees,” said the source.

Irfan Ahmed, an employee of the Club said that his 4-year daughter is going through serious medical issues and he has no money for the medical bills.

“I have been after my CP fund case for a year but no senior official at tourism department is paying heed to it. It is shameful that despite being an employee I had to ask for help via social media for funding the medical bills of my daughter. My daughter underwent surgery. At various stages of her treatment, I had no money for the medical expenses. We have CP funds for the situations like these and if these benefits are not given on time and anything happened to my daughter who will be responsible,” Irfan said.

He said that he is living in rented accommodation and half his salary goes into paying off loans. “If I had gotten funds on time I could have taken my child outside for surgery. I have been pleading to officials for a year but other than false promises I am getting nothing,” Irfan said while displaying prescription copies and photographs of her ailing daughter.