Night temperatures remain sub-zero in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Night temperatures continued to remain below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said Thursday.
It also forecast dry weather with further drop in minimum temperature in J&K during the next 24 hours.
“Dry weather is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours with likely further drop in the minimum temperatures during this period," a MeT official said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar continued to have below freezing point night temperature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.
Minimum temperature was minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, minus 4.4 degrees in Pahalgam and minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg.
Drass in Ladakh region had minus 12 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, and Leh minus 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Jammu had 9.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.6 degrees Celsius, Batote 7.3 degrees Celsius, Banihal 10 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.