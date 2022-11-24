Night temperatures remain sub-zero in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Night temperatures continued to remain below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said Thursday.

It also forecast dry weather with further drop in minimum temperature in J&K during the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours with likely further drop in the minimum temperatures during this period," a MeT official said.