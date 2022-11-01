NIT Srinagar celebrates 'National Unity Day'

Srinagar: To mark the 147-th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, National Unity Day was celebrated at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
Various events were organised in which students, administrative staff, teaching, and non-faculty staff participated actively.
The function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, and the programme was attended by all heads of all departments and faculty members, and students.
On the occasion, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was instrumental in keeping India united.
He also read the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge in front of a large gathering consisting of faculty, students, and staff members of the Institute.
The pledge ceremony was attended by administrative staff, teaching and non-teaching faculty, and students of the institution.
Prof. Sehgal stressed the importance of unity in a country with so much diversity in culture, language, and belief, “We should take a pledge on this day to strive to protect our country and have to dedicate our services and life for the progress of the nation,” he said.