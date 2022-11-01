NIT Srinagar celebrates 'National Unity Day'

Srinagar: To mark the 147-th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, National Unity Day was celebrated at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

Various events were organised in which students, administrative staff, teaching, and non-faculty staff participated actively.

The function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, and the programme was attended by all heads of all departments and faculty members, and students.

On the occasion, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was instrumental in keeping India united.