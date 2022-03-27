NIT Srinagar celebrates World Theatre Day

The event was conducted by Dr Nasir F Butt, convener, and coordinator of the Art and Culture Club. The event was presided over by the Director, NIT Srinagar Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal as a chief guest.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean Student’s Welfare and Head Dept. Of HSS&M, Prof. Abdul Liman were special guests for the event.