NIT Srinagar celebrates World Theatre Day

Srinagar: The Art and Culture Club of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar Sunday celebrated ‘‘World Theatre Day’’ with the live stage performance of Shakespeare’s tragic play, Macbeth.
The event was conducted by Dr Nasir F Butt, convener, and coordinator of the Art and Culture Club. The event was presided over by the Director, NIT Srinagar Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal as a chief guest.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean Student’s Welfare and Head Dept. Of HSS&M, Prof. Abdul Liman were special guests for the event.