NIT Srinagar gets band 'Promising' category in ARIIA rankings

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT) has been recognized band “Promising” under the category of Institute of National Importance and Central Universities/CFTIs (Technical) in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2021.
It is the flagship program of the Ministry of Education, Govt of India for which the final report was released on Thursday. This year ARIIA 2021 classified participating institutions into two major categories; Technical and Non-technical.
The technical categories were ranked under 5 sub-categories including CFTIs, Central University, & Institute of National Importance in which NIT Srinagar has been recognized band “Promising”.
The Atal Ranking of Institutions on ARIIA was launched in 2018 by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Government of India, announced the results of the Third Edition of ARIIA Rankings on 29th December 2021.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the institute’s faculty, students, and non-teaching staff for making the institute’s administration proud by achieving a good rank in ARIIA rankings.
“Despite various challenges on the ground, NIT Srinagar has been featured in National Importance & Central Universities/CFTIs (Technical) category in-band “Promising. It is a proud movement for all of us," he said.
Director NIT said they have performed well in all parameters and will continue to provide quality education. He attributed the contribution of all faculty colleagues, especially the role of Dr Saad Parvez, Head Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC) NIT Srinagar.
Despite various challenges, Dr Saad played a vital role in the overall process. We will continue to support young entrepreneurs in the region, he said.
In his message, Register NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also congratulated all faculty members, non-teaching staff and students for getting significant progress in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021.