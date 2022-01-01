NIT Srinagar gets band 'Promising' category in ARIIA rankings

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT) has been recognized band “Promising” under the category of Institute of National Importance and Central Universities/CFTIs (Technical) in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2021.

It is the flagship program of the Ministry of Education, Govt of India for which the final report was released on Thursday. This year ARIIA 2021 classified participating institutions into two major categories; Technical and Non-technical.