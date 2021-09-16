NIT Srinagar, GIAN jointly organise V2V flagship programme at Dooru

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal said the unique program was undertaken by the IIED Centre of NIT Srinagar with an objective to find in-situ creative and innovative solutions by involving the local communities, local students, teachers, and traditional knowledge holders.

“The programme is aimed at innovative and creative solutions to mitigate and solve ecological, social, and economic problems faced by people at the margins,” he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the initiative taken by IIED Centre. “Hopefully a lot of new such initiatives will be taken for promoting innovations in rural areas by involving local committees,” he said.

Head, Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIED), Professor Saad Parvez thanked the participants, especially the local students, innovators, TIED and MBA students, GDC Dooru, faculty members especially Tawseef Ahmad, faculty of GDC Dooru & Government Higher Secondary School Dooru for their interest in promoting innovation culture in the society.

He said the event is the first organized effort in the direction of sensitization of people to encouraging grass root innovations. Prof. Saad also announced a decision to set up an innovation, incubation center at GDC Dooru that will mentor local innovators and extend their support.

Syed Nadeem and Sabzar Wani of GIAN, J&K highlighted that initiatives like V2V and Shodyatra provides a platform for creative innovations.

They talked about many success stories which have emerged in the region and asked the participants present to be innovative and come forward to do bigger things in life. Both of them gave a detailed account of how GIAN J&K is always ready to encourage young innovators and entrepreneurs in every possible way.